43 people are dead, including 15 children after severe flooding

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) - The death toll continues to rise as rescue efforts become recovery efforts in some parts of the Guadalupe River in central Texas.

At least 43 people have been confirmed dead, 15 of those children.

The search continues for 27 missing girls who were last seen at a summer camp in Kerr County.

The Kerr County Sheriff Larry L. Leitha said floodwaters overwhelmed the camp site Friday as the children slept.

"We have recovered 43 deceased individuals in Kirk County. Among these who are deceased, we have 28 adults and 15 children. 12 adults pending identification and 5 children are pending identification at this time," said Leitha.

Texas officials say the area has been under flash flood warning most of the day and with the ground already over saturated, additional flooding and damage is expected.

On Friday, at the beginning of the heavy rains, the Guadalupe River rose more than 20 feet in just about two hours, according to Dalton Rice, City Manager of Kerrville, Texas.

During a new conference updating the efforts and number of deaths, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, “We will be relentless in going after and ensuring that we locate every single person who has been a victim of this flooding event.”