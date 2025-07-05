Detention officers, detainees clean up trash near Red Sands

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff shared pictures of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Detention Bureau officers and inmate trustees cleaning up trash left behind by people celebrating 4th of July.

The inmates are trustee volunteers combed the area off Montana Avenue near Red Sands pick up cardboard, spent fireworks, and other debris.

Bags of trash were filled and loaded onto Sheriff trucks.

El Paso County Sheriff, Oscar Ugarte, said, "We thank our Detention Officers for leading by example, and we appreciate the trustees who chose to take pride in giving back to the community."