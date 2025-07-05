“Search efforts will be nonstop” Gov. Abbott and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem pledge resources and support for rescue and recovery efforts

Governor Greg Abbott added six new counties to the disaster declaration, vows to add

"others as needed." The counties in the declaration include: Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Travis, Williamson, Bandera, Comal, Concho, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimball, Llano, Mason, McCullough, Menard, Reeves, San Saba and Tom Green counties.

Abbott said search efforts will be nonstop noting the "extraordinary devastation" across Texas.

2:17 PM: Governor says he has been in communication with President Trump who has pledge assistance will be sent to Texas.

2:15 PM: Governor says every resource will be made available to respond and help with recovery and rescue efforts.

KERRVILLE, Texas (KVIA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to join Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other state and local officials and provide an update on the ongoing search and rescues along the Guadalupe River.

Severe flooding impacted Kerr County where 27 people are confirmed dead. Rescue and recovery efforts continue in Kerr County and surrounding communities, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.

Joining the Governor at the news conference will be U.S. Senator John Cornyn, U.S. Congressman Chip Roy, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, Texas Department of Public Safety Colonel Freeman Martin, and several local officials.