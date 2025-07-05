Sunday, July 6th declared Day of Prayer in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared Sunday, July 6 as a Day of Prayer in Texas.

The proclamation is in response to the death and destruction left behind by devastating floods that affected central Texas and Hill Country over the July 4th weekend.

Abbott is encouraging all Texas to "pause in reflection and prayer" on Sunday.

"I urge every Texan to join me in prayer this Sunday—for the lives lost, for those still missing, for the recovery of our communities, and for the safety of those on the front lines,” he added.