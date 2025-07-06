6 El Paso Fire crews dispatched to central Texas, save two clinging to a tree

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Fire Department has dispatched six members of the water rescue team to central Texas.

They are assigned to Texas Taskforce 1.

"The crews will be assisting with rescue operations amid the catastrophic flooding in the region," the El Paso Fire Department posted on their social media page.

The crew members have been working with members of other rescue agencies that deploy to help in rescue and recovery efforts after the July 2 flash flooding left the Guadalupe River overflowing and flooding most of the area.

On a video posted to the fire departments social media page shows an "incredible rescue" in Marble Falls.

Two El Paso rescue crew members were able to bring two victims seen clinging to a tree to safety.

Battalion Chief Brandon Kovach posted "Our hearts go out to all of the communities in Central Texas affected by this devastating flooding. We are honored to support the response efforts and hope to make a meaningful impact."