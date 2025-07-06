Skip to Content
Top Stories

6 El Paso Fire crews dispatched to central Texas, save two clinging to a tree

CNN
By
Updated
today at 11:44 AM
Published 11:34 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Fire Department has dispatched six members of the water rescue team to central Texas.

They are assigned to Texas Taskforce 1.

"The crews will be assisting with rescue operations amid the catastrophic flooding in the region," the El Paso Fire Department posted on their social media page.

The crew members have been working with members of other rescue agencies that deploy to help in rescue and recovery efforts after the July 2 flash flooding left the Guadalupe River overflowing and flooding most of the area.

On a video posted to the fire departments social media page shows an "incredible rescue" in Marble Falls.

Two El Paso rescue crew members were able to bring two victims seen clinging to a tree to safety.

Battalion Chief Brandon Kovach posted "Our hearts go out to all of the communities in Central Texas affected by this devastating flooding. We are honored to support the response efforts and hope to make a meaningful impact."

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content