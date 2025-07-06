Gov. Abbott updates Texas’ ongoing response to severe flooding

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) - Texas Governor Gregg Abbott is expected to update the results of the ongoing response to severe flooding in several counties across central Texas.

The governor will be joined by the chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Nim Kidd, Lt. Col. Jason Taylor with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, Lower Colorado River Authority General Manager Phil Wilson and other state and local officials.

The briefing is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time.