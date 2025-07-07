Man charged with homicide by vehicle after deadly crash

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Dona Ana County have arrested Vicente Vasquez in connection with a deadly crash that killed Graciela Sahs on July 3, 2025.

Officials charged Vasquez with homicide by vehicle (reckless driving), knowingly leaving the scene of an accident (great bodily harm or death), failure to give information and render aid, failure to give immediate notice of accident, and tampering with evidence.

Court documents accuse Vasquez of also injuring a man in the crash that killed Sahs.

Vasquez is due to make an appearance in court this afternoon.