EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Fire Department helped pull more than a dozen people out of a drain off Loop 375 Wednesday evening.

It happened at 8:19 p.m. along Loop 375 East after fire dispatch received a call of 13 people stuck in a storm drain.

Fire crews were able to "assist the individuals out of the drain". The group was handed over to Border Patrol for processing.