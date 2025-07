EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - It is time to serve! Pickleball has gained in popularity in recent years, and now El Pasoans have a brand new venue to put their best serve forward.

SERVE is the city's dedicated location for pickleball in West El Paso.

The venue includes multiple pickleball courts, one padel court, a full-service restaurant and a bar. All this plus a great outdoor patio packed with fun games for the entire family.