GoFundMe for Trotter family reaches over $120,000

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A GoFundMe started by a relative of the Trotter family has reached over $120,000.

The fundraiser was started by Henry Wyatt, the brother of Ft. Bliss soldier Sebastian Trotter. Sebastian and his wife Stephanie are currently in the hospital, with Sebastian facing multiple surgeries and months of recovery.

Wyatt writes in the GoFundMe, "We are raising these funds not only to cover their bills, mortgage, and rehabilitation, but to give our little Sebastian and Charlotte the beautiful farewell they deserve... their funerals, the memorials, the moments of love and remembrance that no amount of sorrow should ever steal from a family."

He adds that the funds will mostly be used to cover the funerals for the children, Sebastian and Charlotte.

Wyatt said that Sebastian dreamed of being a professional soccer player, and Charlotte lit up every room she entered. "They were kind, curious, and loved harder than anyone I’ve ever known."

If you would like to donate, you can find the GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-flood-survivors-stephanie-and-sebastian