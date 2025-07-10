Man dies after crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The City of El Paso registered the 32nd traffic fatality of the year.

A man in his 50s died from injuries he received after the Chevy Trax he was driving crashed into a Chevy Avalanch at the corner of Gateway North and Kenworthy on July 9 just after 7 p.m.

El Paso Police said Raymond Lee Ervin Massey was on US 54 when he exited onto Gateway North. His Trax back ended a Chevy Avalanche, then continued down the street toward the intersection of Gateway North and Kenworthy.

The Trax then hit a concrete barrier at "a high rate of speed", according to police.

Massey died at the scene due to his injuries.

Police said the investigation continues since they believe Massey might have suffered a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at the El Paso Police Department's non-emergency number, 915-832-4400 or by contacting Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).