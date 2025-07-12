“Humanize, Don’t Militarize” peaceful protest

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) - A group of immigration and public-lands activists gathered at the border area in Santa Teresa, New Mexico Saturday morning for a peaceful protest against the White House's border militarization.

Dozens of people gathered to protest the Militarized Defense Area along the 180-mile stretch of New Mexico's southern border.

The order places 109,000 acres of New Mexico public land in the jurisdiction of the Department of Defense. Just this past week, two additional sections of the border along Texas and in Arizona were added to the jurisdiction.

The National Defense Area was declared using the Alien Enemies Act.

Humanitarian groups say this declaration prevents the use of public land for hunters, hiker, and faith-based organizations that reach out to provide water to those traveling through the area.

Claudio Herrera, spokesperson for United States Border Patrol - El Paso Sector said, "I just want to highlight the importance of being part of the community. We as law enforcement agents especially border patrol, we are part of this community, we are proud to be part of this community."

"I think one thing it does is bring people together, it gives us all a way to express our grief, our frustration, but also to reassure each other that we do have power in numbers," said Dee Anne Croucher, attended protest.

"The safety and the role of law is very important every single day," added Herrera explaining their presence at the rally.