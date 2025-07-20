EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - An industry facing a diminished workforce is looking for skilled tradespeople for a large-scale industrial project.

Evaluations of local welders and pipe-fitters was held in El Paso.

UA Local 412 and Sun City Welding Academy were looking to fill jobs that pay between $43 to $60-dollars an hour and offer a generous per diem.

The local union and trade school say there is a need for skilled workers especially as the current workforce starts to retire.

Positions include combo welders and journeymen pipefitters for jobs at the MPLX Cryo-Gas Separation Plant.

UA Local 412 counts pipefitters, welders, and HVAC skilled labor in New Mexico and El Paso. Sun City Welding Academy is the welding trade school training a new crop of skilled workers in these industries.

They say welding is a traditionally male-dominated field but in the past few years they have seen an increase in interest in the field from women.