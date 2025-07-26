1,200 backpacks given to area students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Community College and the El Paso Community Foundation helped area students get ready for the beginning of their school year with backpacks filled with school supplies.

"This year is bigger and better," Associate Professor of Music Dr. Yasmin Flores, who organized the event alongside Dean Brian Kirby, said. "We have so many volunteers from our EPCC community helping children collect goods for the academic school year. Kids are playing games and enjoying food—it’s an absolute blast and super cool!”

This is the 10th Annual School Store Backpack Giveaway with almost 1,200 backpacks provided for students.

More than 30 EPCC departments and community partners made this event possible, giving much needed school supplies to student from Kinder through 6th grade. All the supplies were sorted based on age group and classroom need.

This year was almost double last year's total of 650 children receiving backpacks.

Each student received two composition books, pronged folders, spiral notebooks, pencils, pens, ruler, scissors, a pencil bag, markers and colored pencils.

Pictures below courtesy: EPCC