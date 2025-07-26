Community joins clean up efforts after floods

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA) - Vado residents impacted by the floods got some help cleaning up their property today.

About 50 FEMA volunteers went to clean up debris and trash, create driveways, and dig out homes.

Vado Elementary School was used as a staging area for their flood relief activities.

Officials with the Gadsden independent school district say they are proud to partner with FEMA to help.

Residents in Vado said they were grateful for the help.

"I think it's amazing that people do this for other people, you know, that they come out and give their time and their energy and it's just amazing," said Doretha Owens, Vado resident.

The flooding levels reportedly reached up to four feet in certain areas.