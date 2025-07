One person was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital.

It happened just after 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire responded to a crash along Loop 375 West between Zaragoza and Pan American.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.