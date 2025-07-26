Man turns off water meters to avoid paying utility, facing theft and criminal mischief charges

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) - Bypassing water meters that lead to disruption of services in Fabens, Texas resulted in a man's arrest.

The El Paso County Sheriff responded to the 700 block of Avo Street in Fabens on June 24 after reports of "theft". During their investigation they determined the homeowner tampered with the meter which belongs to the Fabens Water District.

The action caused a disruption in service and lead to inaccurate readings.

Then on July 2, they were called out to the 300 block of NWH Street.

Through an investigation the Criminal Investigation Division discovered that the same homeowner had also bypassed the water meter at the second location.

Detectives said it was "an attempt to avoid paying for services".

Andres Varela, 42, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal mischief - impairment/interruption of public service and theft.

Varela was booked into the El Paso County jail under at $15,000 bond.