Sheriff arrests man for construction scam, theft

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Hugo Vasquez, 51, with H&V Remodeling, was arrested and charged with theft of property and deceptive business practice charges.

The El Paso County Sheriff says detectives from the East Montana Patrol Station conducted an investigation after reports that H&V Remodeling had been hired for home renovations.

The victim told detectives several of her family members also hired the company for remodeling work at their homes.

The family and the victim made payments to the contractor but the work was not completed and eventually the contractor stopped communicating with the home owners.

Vasquez was identified by Sheriff's detectives as the person behind the business and during their investigation discovered a pattern of "repeated false promises to begin the work but never followed through."

Sheriff's detectives arrested Vasquez and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on the two charges with a bond total of $14,000.