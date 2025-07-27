Newly released video shows interrogation of Patrick Crusius

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Surveillance footage from the Cielo Vista Walmart shows the events that occurred on August 3, 2019.

It depicts how Patrick Crusius entered the store an hour before the shooting rampage and walked around the aisles. At one point he is seen in the produce area looking at fruit.

Video also shows him helping a woman reaching an object off a shelf.

Several camera angles follow Crusius as he leaves the store and goes to his car in the parking lot.

Later he is seen exiting the car and going towards the trunk. He picks up his rifle and ammunition and then starts walking back towards the store.

The video of the interrogation shows El Paso Police asking Crusius about the events leading to the shooting and the actual shooting.

This is the first time these videos have been made public.