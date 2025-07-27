Police investigate violent carjacking

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two people were forced at gunpoint to get out of their car, according to police.

The violent carjacking happened on June 19 at about 3 p.m. along El Camino Dr. and Glendora Lane in West El Paso.

Police say two men were allowed into a 2008 light blue Chrysler 300 by the victims. Shortly after, investigators say the two suspects "threatened the victims with a shotgun and ordered them out of the car".

The two armed men then drove off in the car. A nearby convenience story security video shows one of the men.

He is described as Hispanic, 5'10" and 190 lbs., with a goatee and medium build.

He was last seen wearing a Mexico Soccer jersey and blue basketball shorts.

The other suspect is described as also being Hispanic and about 5'10" tall, overweight, with a beard and a tattoo on his right arm. Police say he was wearing a hot pink T-shirt and denim shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS). Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of El Paso or by providing the information online at www.cselpaso.org. If the tips leads to an arrest, you may qualify to a cash reward.

Photos below courtesy: Crime Stoppers of El Paso