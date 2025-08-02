Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 70

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Otero County Emergency Services director confirmed an unscheduled emergency landing took place Saturday afternoon on Highway 70 near Bent, New Mexico. That is about 20 miles outside of Ruidoso.

The pilot experiences an in-flight emergency and he was forced to land on the highway. No injuries were reported.

The Beech S35 Bonanza aircraft had departed from Ruidoso and was headed to El Paso, Texas, according to Matthew Clark, the Otero County Emergency Services Director.

The emergency landed was reported about 12:45 P.M. The westbound lanes on Highway 70 is down to one lane as emergency crews conduct their investigation.

People are asked to avoid the area unless they need to be there while the investigation in underway.