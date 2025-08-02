Skip to Content
6 injured in rollover crash in West El Paso

1:20 PM
UPDATE: 1:15 p.m. - Six people were injured after a four-door sedan rollover at the intersection of Thorn and Desert North. All were taken to area hospital with various injuries, according to El Paso Fire.

El Paso Police posted clearing time will be about an hour. The left lane is closed at this time. No word yet on what caused the vehicle to rollover.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire is responding to a rollover crash at Desert Blvd. North at Thorn in West El Paso.

It happened at 12:07 p.m. at the intersection.

As of now six patients are being assessed at the scene.

Two lanes are blocked according to TxDOT.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.

