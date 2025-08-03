Skip to Content
Crash closes Gateway West and I-10 W at Viscount

today at 4:18 PM
Published 3:20 PM

UPDATE: One person was transported with serious injuries after a "single vehicle motorcycle" collision, according to police.

Gateway West and I-10 West will remain closed until further notice.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police said members of the Special Traffic Investigators are responding to Gateway West and Viscount to a motorcycle crash that occurred at 2:17 p.m.

The lanes are closed while the investigation is underway. Gateway West and I-10 West are closed to McRae according to El Paso Police.

Yvonne Suarez

