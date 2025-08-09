Skip to Content
6 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting

Baltimore Police Department
Published 9:34 PM

BALTIMORE, Maryland (KVIA) - Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said six people were wounded after gunfire broke out just before 8:50 p.m. ET.

The victims include a 5-year-old girl who was struck in her hand. One man is reported in critical condition. The other shooting victims range in age from 23 to 52.

Worley said people gathered outside the intersection of Spaulding and Queensberry Avenues to eat.

"We have little information at this point. All we know is there's multiple rounds fired, multiple victims," Worley said.

No word on a description of the suspect or suspects at this time.

Yvonne Suarez

