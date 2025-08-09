Tx AG, House Speaker file complaint to compel California to enforce warrants against Tx Democrats

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) - The Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton and State House Speaker, Dustin Burrows filed a legal complaint in California to enforce arrest warrants issued against legislators who left the state earlier this week.

This amid the ongoing redistricting battle.

“Texans are fed up with lawmakers who refuse to do their jobs and instead run away to states like California to exploit radical governors’ broken political systems as a shield," state Paxton.

Democrat members left Texas and broke quorum, during a crucial time where flooding relief and a new redistricting map were up for a vote.

Some of the members left for Illinois in the beginning of the week and then went to California.

On August 4, Texas House Speaker Burrows issued arrest warrants against those who left the state. He filed a petition in Illinois to domesticate the warrants in that state.

“The Texas House stands ready to conduct the work expected of us by our constituents, but until the absent members return, our state will continue to do without critical disaster relief and solutions for a more prepared and resilient Texas. This political game holding up our efforts has gone on long enough. All members will eventually have to come back, but the business before the House is too important to wait on the outside political influences pushing these members to delay the inevitable. Working with Attorney General Paxton, I will continue taking all necessary actions to bring these members back to fulfill their obligations to the legislative process and the people of our state,” said Speaker Burrows.