Hiker experiencing chest pains rescued

Dona Ana County, New Mexico (KVIA) - A hiker experiencing chest pains while at Rabbit Ear Canyon in Dona Ana County is rescued by the New Mexico Search and Rescue team.

It happened Saturday after the man reporting having chest pains triggered a multi-agency search and rescue operation.

A medic with the Las Cruces Fire Department flew with the CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter crew to reach and secure the hiker. The medic helped to stabilize the man as he was hosited up into the helicopter.

He was then met by AMR Las Cruces who took him to the hospital for further medical attention.

About 30 responders with the Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, Dona Ana County Search and Rescue Association, Organ Mountain Technical Rescue Squad were ready to help tend to the hiker.

Photos courtesy: New Mexico Search and Rescue