Police search for violent teens who took skateboard, shoes at gunpoint

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying three teens they say robbed another at gunpoint.

It happened on July 31 at 8 p.m. at 11600 Montana in the Las Palmas gated community in East El Paso.

Police say a teen was riding a Onewheel skateboard when he passed three teen boys at the Turner Road entrance. The group exchanged "words" and the three teens chased the victim.

At the intersection of Red Palm Pl. and Jamaican Palm, one of the teens pulled out a gun and took the victim's skateboard and shoes.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso shared pictures of the teen captured by security cameras before the theft occurred.

The teen with the handgun is described as a Hispanic teen between 17-18 years of age, medium complexion and average height and weight.

The other two are described as Hispanic teens between 15-17 years old, average build and with "Edgar-style" haircuts.

If anyone in the community has any information that may lead to their arrest, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or provide your tip online at www.cselpaso.org.

You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

Photos below courtesy: Crime Stoppers of El Paso