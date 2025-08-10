Sheriff investigates man’s stabbing at Red Sands

EL PASO COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) - A man in his early 30s was reportedly stabbed several times during an incident at Red Sands early Sunday morning.

Deputies say it happened about 2:00 a.m. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigators are conducting an investigation into what led to stabbing.

They say the suspect fled from the area as deputies arrives. The Sheriff is asking anyone with information to call their office at 915-273-3800. You can also provide any tips to Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.