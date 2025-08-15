President Trump says meeting was “extremely productive, and will eventually get there”
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KVIA) - President Trump and Russian President Putin provided an update on their summit in Anchorage, Alaska.
President Trump said, "No deal until there's a deal" as he addressed the media. President Putin stood by his side.
The summit between the presidents and their advisors took over 2 and a half hours.
"We really made some great progress today," President Trump added.
The meeting was organized t