Socorro Police say suspected drunk driver caused head-on crash

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) - Socorro Police officers say a man suspected of of driving while intoxicated after a head-on crash caused serious injuries.

The crash happened at the 11100 block of North Loop on Aug. 13 just after 10 p.m.

Socorro Police say Uswaldo Alavardo, 52, was headed westbound along North Loop when his truck crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Camaro head-on.

The driver of the Camaro and Alavardo were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment of their injuries. Both remain hospitalized.

Socorro Police say they found that Alvarado was driving while intoxicated. A warrant for driving while intoxicated, second or more offense was filed against Alvarado.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Special Traffic Investigations Unit is assisting with "specialized crash reconstruction support duet to the severity of the collision."