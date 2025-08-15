5 rescued from storm drain, no injuries

UPDATE: 5:50 PM: El Paso Fire says the five individual who were rescued from a storm drain along Loop 375 near Fonseca in the Lower Valley. The five were evaluated and are reported to not have suffered any injuries. The group has been turned over to border patrol agents.

UPDATE: El Paso Fire is currently providing medical assistance to five individuals that were rescued from a storm drain in South-Central El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire crews are assisting with a special rescue at the 3600 block of E. Paisano.

The call came out at about 4:12 p.m. about individuals needing assistance in a sewer in South-central El Paso.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.