Gun buy back event wraps up early

EL PASO COUNTY
By
New
Published 1:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County's Gun Buy Back Event ended earlier than scheduled, due to the number of community members who showed up at the Ascarate County Tax Office.

Over a hundred firearms were turned in within approximately the first hour of the event.

Community members were able to turn in non-functioning firearms, rifles, shotguns, handguns and assault rifles in exchange for a gift card ranging from $50 - $200.

County Commissioner for Precinct 1, Jackie Butler, said the turn out shows there is a great need for these types of events. "And people would rather turn their unwanted firearms to the county, and know that they are safely disposed of," she added.

Yvonne Suarez

