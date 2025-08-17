ComSAR crews at Smugglers Trail, helping hiker off mountain

UPDATE: (6:30PM) El Paso Fires said the patient has been assessed and is being brought down the mountain by ComSAR.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Fire Department reports that members of the Combined Search and Rescue team or ComSAR responded to Transmountain near MM 17 for a hiker in need of aid.

The call went out at 3:17 p.m. Sunday near Smugglers Trail.

ComSAR has made contact with the hiker and are working to help them down the trail.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.