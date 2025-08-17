Man steals coins and a cellphone, police are asking for your help identifying him

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say a man broke into the Metro by T-Mobile store at 7110 Alameda and took several items.

It happened on Aug. 5 at 10 p.m., security video shows the man in his 20s as he broke the glass front door and went into the store. He is seen taking "a small mount of coins" from the register and a cell phone that was on display.

El Paso Police say he was seen by witnesses as he ran from the store. He is described as 6 feet tall, with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a black mask, light colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

If you have any information on this crime or the identity of the suspect you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or online at ww.cselpaso.org.

You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you may qualify for a cash reward.

Photos courtesy: Crime Stoppers of El Paso