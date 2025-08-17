Teen girl dies in Socorro crash

Socorro, Texas (KVIA) - The Socorro Police were called out to Darrington Road and Vista Larga Trail just after 8:19 p.m. Sunday on a crash.

Officers found that a 36-year-old woman was driving a Polaris Razor that rollover over in the desert area just south of Darrington Rd.

There were two teen girls, ages 12 and 14, in the vehicle at the time. The 12-year-old girl was taken to Del Sol Medical Center where she later died from her injuries, according to Socorro Police.

No word yet on what caused the vehicle to rollover or the extent of injuries of the other two occupants.

Socorro Police requested the assistance of the El Paso Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

The identity of the teen girls and driver have not been released.