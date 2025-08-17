The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo mourn the passing of their spiritual leader

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo announced the tribe is mourning the loss of Cacique Jose G. Sierra, Sr, who passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Aug. 16.

Governor Michael Silvas said, "The loss of Cacique Sierra is a deep wound for the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo. His wisdom, generosity, and devotion to our people guided us through triumphs and challenges alike."

Cacique Sierra was born in 1943 and grew up during a challenging time for both his family and the Tiguas. Throughout his life he was a connection between the tribe and the rest of the world, according to Silvas.

Sierra worked for 30 years as a location scout for the then El Paso Convention and Visitors Bureau's film office. Historic neighborhoods, the area's desert landscapes and landmarks were highlighted on the big screen.

During this time Cacique Sierra met with celebrities like Johnny Depp and Chuck Norris, and even welcomed Queen Elizabeth II into his home, according to a release from Silvas. The Cacique did not only represent his community here in the borderland, but was it was well known to represent his culture and people in his world travels.

"We mourn not only the passing of a great leader but the absence of his presence, which brought us so much strength," Silvas added.

In 2017 Sierra took over the role of Cacique leading the Pueblo's spiritual life, leading ceremonies and upholding traditions. He was proud to share traditional cooking, using his signature red chili and Indian bread recipes.

Cacique Sierra held many leadership positions within the Pueblo, he was Governor, Alguacil (Sheriff), Tribal Judge, and Mayordomo. With each position he made sure to establish and heighten the education and culture of the Pueblo. From setting up the Tigua Indiana Cultural Center, Tigua Spice Plant, and the Tigua Indian Housing Community.

He is described as being "deeply passionate about the well-being and education of the Pueblo's children, believing that the strength of the Tigua people rests with the younger generations".

In the late 1980s he was instrumental in securing federal and state recognition for the Pueblo in order to secure the tribe's survival and continued success.

It was during the Cacique's leadership that the Tigua's made landmark achievements like the United State's Supreme Court ruling that affirmed the tribe's gaming rights, the establishment of the healthcare clinic, creation of a new early learning center, and the development of new housing. Most recently was the repatriation of artifacts that were in the Netherlands for 140 years.

Cacique Jose Sierra Sr. was married to his loving wife Irma for over six decades, they had five children and were blessed with 22 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.

"Though our Pueblo grieves this profound void, we will carry forward his

legacy with the same passion, faith, and determination that defined his life,” added Governor Silvas.

Lawmakers, leaders and celebrities alike shared words of comfort and sympathy for the Pueblo while sharing their experiences having met with the Cacique.

Artist Bobby Pulido shared a picture and some kind words for the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo about Cacique Sierra:

I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo community on the passing of your beloved leader, Cacique Jose Sierra Sr. He always welcomed me with open arms every time I performed at Speaking Rock in El Paso Tx and I will forever be grateful for his kindness and generosity. May he rest in peace, and may his family and community find strength and comfort during this difficult time.

Texas State Senator Cesar J. Blanco posted:

I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Cacique Jose Sierra Sr. He was a kind and steady leader whose love for the Pueblo touched so many lives. My heart is with his family and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo community as we honor his memory.

Picture Courtesy: St. Sen. Blanco from July 15, 2023 when he presented a Certificate of Recognition to the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo, in commemoration of the grand-opening of the state-of-the-art health clinic.

The El Paso Chihuahuas and Locomotive also posting: