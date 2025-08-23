EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month. Health experts say it’s a time to educate families about the benefits and clear up misconceptions.

Experts like Lactation Consultant, Alejandra Iglesias, say breastfeeding promotes gut health and could lower the risk of cancer in some mothers.

The benefits to the baby include better digestion. Breast milk helps to coat their gut and improve their long-term health.

"It develops their brain. It promotes bonding, so lots and lots, " said Iglesias of the benefits that both mom and baby can receive.

Some of the misconceptions sometimes discourage new mothers from breastfeeding.

“One big misconception is that it’s going to hurt, when it really shouldn’t,” said Igelsias.

Experts agree that while breastfeeding may not come naturally to all moms, many just need a little guidance and support.

“Breastfeeding is more difficult than people think. In my hospital, there are five lactation consultants because it’s not something that comes supernaturally. But with support, it does get easier,” added Iglesias.

Every family will go through various situations, in the end experts agree that mothers benefit from learning what works for them and their babies.

“Anything is better than nothing. Some moms pump, some use formula the important thing is finding what works best for both mom and baby.”