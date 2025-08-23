Train stopped, traffic diverted causing issues in Clint

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) - The Clint Police Department is asking the public to be careful and patient as they drive through the Town of Clint after a fiery semi crash diverted traffic off the I-10 at the Fabens exit into their roadways.

"We are experiencing a significant influx of traffic due to the semi accident in Tornillo," read a post on their Facebook page.

The railroad crossing on FM 1110 and Celum Road is also closed due to the train being stopped.

Police units are helping with traffic control.