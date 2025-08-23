Skip to Content
Top Stories

Train stopped, traffic diverted causing issues in Clint

By
Published 8:50 PM

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) - The Clint Police Department is asking the public to be careful and patient as they drive through the Town of Clint after a fiery semi crash diverted traffic off the I-10 at the Fabens exit into their roadways.

"We are experiencing a significant influx of traffic due to the semi accident in Tornillo," read a post on their Facebook page.

The railroad crossing on FM 1110 and Celum Road is also closed due to the train being stopped.

Police units are helping with traffic control.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content