Grant help company continue research

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A local company has been awarded $100,000 to develop a new method to restore degraded soils and enhance crop growth.

The grant will help aurum tech's project for sustainable agriculture on earth and terra-forming for future space based applications.

The funds will help the research move from conception to prototype and lay the groundwork for commercial and federal investment applications.

"We are acquiring um and characterizing soil microbes and, uh, microbial meta communities that support certain crop growth. And transform and evolve those microbes to be able to sustain those same crops in sterile or hostile um environments," said Gabriel Garcia, Co-Founder and COO of Aurum Tech.

Aurum Tech adds their research is vital for food security now and in the future.