Missing woman, Sheriff asking for assistance

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff says Sandra Diane Suetos, 48, is missing and they need the public's assistance in finding her.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a logo in the front, pink shorts, and light blue Sketchers tennis shoes. Suetos is described as being 5'5" tall, about 130 lbs., with shoulder-length brown hair, light brown eyes and light complected.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 915-832-4408.