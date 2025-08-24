Motorcycle crash seriously injured one, lanes reopen

Skip to Content
TXDOT
today at 6:23 PM
Published 6:10 PM

UPDATE (6:20PM) - El Paso Police posted that all lanes are now open and no back up after crash along FM-659 and Rich Beem.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - TxDOT reports all lanes of Zaragoza at Rich Beem are closed after a crash was reported Sunday afternoon.

The El Paso Fire Department said one person received serious injuries and was taken by FireSTAR to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. southbound at Rich Beem and Zaragoza.

