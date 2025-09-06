Skip to Content
Ace of Races and Community Connections at Holloman AFB

Racers sprint to the finish line to finish the half-marathon portion of the 3rd annual Ace of Races Marathon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 6, 2025. The Ace of Races Marathon was combined with the biennial Community Connections Day to maximize the opportunities for the local and national community to visit the base and learn about the various ways Team Holloman supports national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)
Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo
By
New
Published 6:00 PM

HOLLOMAN AFB, New Mexico (KVIA) - Thousands gathered at Holloman Airforce Base to attend two events Saturday.

The biennial Community Connections provides the community surrounding Holloman Airforce Base the opportunity to see aircraft display and meet with military personnel.

The event was free and the public were able to enjoy live demonstrations, four different bands, various types of foods and STEM activities for all children.

Local businesses were on hand to provide information and entertainment options as well.

This year the base also held their Ace of Races event with a full and a half marathon, 5K and 1-mile kid's dash.

It is a USA Track and Field certified course making the race a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

Over 500 Runners were able to follow the flat course that ran through the base including running past F-16s and MQ-9s.

Yvonne Suarez

