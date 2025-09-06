Skip to Content
Top Stories

Arsenic tests come back below required levels

By
Updated
today at 10:51 PM
Published 6:16 PM

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) reported it passed the operational control arsenic tests for September.

The utility authority is the water service provider for the Sunland Park and Santa Teresa areas in New Mexico.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, the maximum allowable arsenic contaminate level is 10 parts per billion. The testing results showed the Sunland Park Arsenic Treatment Facility was at 4.1 parts per billion.

4.5 parts per billion were registered at the Santa Teresa Community Arsenic Treatment Facility and the Santa Teresa Industrial Arsenic Treatment Facility was at 3.0 parts per billion.

Eurofins Environment Testing released the results. They are a New Mexico Environment Department certified water lab. The testing samples were taken on Sept. 2. and are below the EPA's Maximum Contaminate Level.

The Border Entry Arsenic Treatment Facility did not conduct the monthly voluntary testing because, according to CRRUA, the continue to meet al NMED requirements.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content