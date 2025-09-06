Arsenic tests come back below required levels

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) reported it passed the operational control arsenic tests for September.

The utility authority is the water service provider for the Sunland Park and Santa Teresa areas in New Mexico.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, the maximum allowable arsenic contaminate level is 10 parts per billion. The testing results showed the Sunland Park Arsenic Treatment Facility was at 4.1 parts per billion.

4.5 parts per billion were registered at the Santa Teresa Community Arsenic Treatment Facility and the Santa Teresa Industrial Arsenic Treatment Facility was at 3.0 parts per billion.

Eurofins Environment Testing released the results. They are a New Mexico Environment Department certified water lab. The testing samples were taken on Sept. 2. and are below the EPA's Maximum Contaminate Level.

The Border Entry Arsenic Treatment Facility did not conduct the monthly voluntary testing because, according to CRRUA, the continue to meet al NMED requirements.