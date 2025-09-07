$25,000 endowment to advance UTEP student success

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Electric Company Charitable Foundation established a $25,000 endowment earmarked for Student Success at the University of Texas at El Paso.

“Through this endowment, we are investing not only in individual students, but in the long-term success of our community,” said Robert Almanzán, Foundation Board President. “With so many UTEP alumni serving at EPE, we see every day how this university shapes leaders and innovators. Supporting student success ensures more graduates will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on our workforce and our region’s future.”

The funds will help students by helping to reduce barriers to high education, ensures that more students will complete their degrees, and will strengthen the number of graduates that will be prepared to serve and lead in the borderland.

UTEP said the endowment expands access for eligible students who would not otherwise be able to pursue higher education.

“This gift opens doors of opportunity and helps our students pursue their dreams,” said Dr. Catie McCorry-Andalis, UTEP Vice President of Student Affairs & Interim Vice President for Business Affairs.

The El Paso Electric Company Charitable Foundation said the gift "underscores their commitment to education" since it is the cornerstone for growth in the community.