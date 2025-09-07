LC Police say threat against elementary school is not credible

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - A threat posted on social media against Camino Real Middle School has been deemed not credible according to Las Cruces Police.

The Las Cruces Police stated they were aware of the threat and "investigators thoroughly looked into the matter and, at this time, have found no evidence to indicate the threat is credible".

There will be increased police presence at the campus on Monday out of an abundance of caution according to Las Cruces Police.

Police ask that anyone in the community who sees something of concern to report it to law enforcement immediately rather than sharing it through social media.

"We know threats toward schools cause fear and anxiety for students, parents and staff. LCPD takes online threats against schools seriously and we remain committed to the safety of students and educators," added the Las Cruces Police Department.