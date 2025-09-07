Man arrested after aggravated assault and standoff

EL PASO COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a 45-year-old man on Saturday night after two people were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

It happened at the 14000 block of Loera in east El Paso just after 8 p.m. Deputies were sent to a call of an "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon" that involved multiple victims.

The Sheriff's office said deputies found two people who were shot, they were taken to area hospitals for treatment. No word on their current condition.

Through their investigation the Sheriff's Office identified Jaime Jimenez as the person who shot the two people. Jimenez barricaded himself inside the house.

Members of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Special Weapons and Tactics, Crisis Negotiation, and Crisis Intervention teams responded to the house.

Jimenez surrender to deputies after a brief standoff. He was arrested and charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Jimenez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with no bond.

The investigation continues.