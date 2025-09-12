Man flees from deputy, arrested and charged

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A man who twice fled from El Paso County Sheriff deputies arrest a man who twice fled from authorities after a traffic stop.

On Aug. 26, the Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Octavio Cardoza, Jr. was stopped for a traffic violation in East Montana. During the stop Cardoza drove away according to deputies.

On Sept. 8 deputies tried to stop the driver of a white BMW, who was later identified as Cardoza by investigators, along the intersection of Mark Jason and Buffalo Bill in east El Paso.

The El Paso County Sheriff's office released videos showing the two instances where Cardoza drove off and fled from deputies. Detectives with the Sheriff's Office conducted a surveillance operation leading to the arrest of Cardoza on Sept. 12.

He was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail and charged with two counts of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of manufacturing and delivery of controlled substances. The last two charge carry no bond, the evading arrest charges carry a $10,000 bond.

He posted surety bonds for the two evading arrest charges, but is being held in the county jail under the drug related charges.