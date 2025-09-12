Woman arrested, charged for crashed that killed man on motorcycle

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A woman has been arrested and charged in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in East El Paso.

El Paso Police say they obtained a warrant for Marissa Arlene Dominguez for manslaughter.

The arrest stems from a crash along I-10 West and Don Haskins in East El Paso on Aug. 31.

Alejandro Rodriguez was riding his Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle on his way to work when he was rear-ended by a Ford Mustang driven by Dominguez, according to police.

Rodriguez died at the scene from his injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the impact.

Special Traffic Investigators say the impact threw him from the motorcycle and he landed on the I-10. The crash closed the roadways for several hours while STI conducted their investigation.

This is the 41st traffic fatality for 2025 compared to 44 for the same time period in 2024.

Dominguez was booked into the El Paso County Jail on Thursday, on at $100,000 bond. She was released the same day after posting a surety bond.