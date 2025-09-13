El Paso Electric hosts EV Ride & Drive event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - For the first time ever in Texas, El Paso electric hosted an EV Ride & Drive event

It was an opportunity for drivers to test out electric vehicles and learn about going green.

People were able to get behind the wheel, talk to experts, and learn how to plug into the technology that is considered the future of transportation.

Some attendees offered their own experiences driving an EV.

"I have enjoyed this vehicle. I've had it for three and a half years. I love it, I get in it in the morning, and I, and I still say to myself, I can't believe I have this car."

"El Paso electric, they’re looking at options to be being able to install those level two chargers so that they’re ready to go the next day, or they can charge up wherever they’re staying."

With EV ownership expected to grow eightfold by 2030, events like this are helping El Pasoans plug into the future one test drive at a time.