Vivamos Mexico Celebration

By
New
Published 8:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Ahead of Mexican Independence Day on the 16th -- the City of El Paso and the Mexican Consulate in El Paso hosted a bi-national celebration.

The Vivamos Mexico official "Grito"  Fiesta was held in downtown Saturday night. 

ABC-7's Paul Cicala served as master of ceremonies and lead the festivities meant to celebrate Mexico's day of Independence and bring together the two countries and celebrate the Mexican culture.

"We don't, we don't consider there's a border, you know, we have primos and primas on the other side and vice versa, and so it's one of those things that whatever Mexico celebrates, we celebrate it as well," said Jose Garcia, CEO of Destination El Paso.

The event showcased Mexican music, Folklorico dancers and a car show.

Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

